The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-14, 0-1 SWAC) are 8.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a 14-game losing streak when they host the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (2-12, 1-0 SWAC) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Harrison HPER Complex. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET on YouTube. The over/under for the matchup is 133.5.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama A&M Odds & Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Favorite Spread Over/Under Alabama A&M -8.5 133.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Delta Devils Betting Records & Stats

Mississippi Valley State has played five games this season that have gone over 133.5 combined points scored.

Mississippi Valley State's games this season have had an average of 131.1 points, 2.4 fewer points than this game's total.

Mississippi Valley State's ATS record is 5-9-0 this season.

Alabama A&M has put together a 7-7-0 ATS record this season compared to the 5-9-0 mark from Mississippi Valley State.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama A&M Over/Under Stats

Games Over 133.5 % of Games Over 133.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Alabama A&M 12 85.7% 69.5 117.9 86.4 169 150.4 Mississippi Valley State 5 35.7% 48.4 117.9 82.6 169 136.4

Additional Mississippi Valley State Insights & Trends

Against the spread in SWAC play, the Bulldogs were 9-11-0 last season.

The Delta Devils average 38.0 fewer points per game (48.4) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (86.4).

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama A&M Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Alabama A&M 7-7-0 0-0 9-5-0 Mississippi Valley State 5-9-0 5-9 4-10-0

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Alabama A&M Mississippi Valley State 9-8 Home Record 4-6 5-8 Away Record 1-19 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 9-7-0 72.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.0 64.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 58.5 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-7-0

