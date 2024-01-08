Monday's game at Harrison HPER Complex has the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (5-8) taking on the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-13) at 6:30 PM (on January 8). Our computer prediction projects a win for Alabama A&M by a score of 67-62, who is slightly favored by our model.

In their last outing on Saturday, the Delta Devils suffered a 57-54 loss to Alabama State.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Harrison HPER Complex in Itta Bena, Mississippi

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama A&M 67, Mississippi Valley State 62

Mississippi Valley State Schedule Analysis

The Delta Devils took down the McNeese Cowgirls in an 85-82 win on November 16. It was their signature victory of the season.

The Delta Devils have seven losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, the most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Delta Devils are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most defeats.

Mississippi Valley State Leaders

Sh'Diamond McKnight: 13.6 PTS, 2.9 STL, 34.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (17-for-68)

13.6 PTS, 2.9 STL, 34.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (17-for-68) Jaylia Reed: 7.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 25.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (20-for-88)

7.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 25.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (20-for-88) Amberly Brown: 5.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 25.2 FG%

5.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 25.2 FG% Lizzie Walker: 4.0 PTS, 28.8 FG%

4.0 PTS, 28.8 FG% Leah Turner: 4.5 PTS, 32.9 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (12-for-38)

Mississippi Valley State Performance Insights

The Delta Devils have been outscored by 35.0 points per game (scoring 49.4 points per game to rank 355th in college basketball while allowing 84.4 per contest to rank 357th in college basketball) and have a -491 scoring differential overall.

