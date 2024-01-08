The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-14, 0-1 SWAC) will look to halt a 14-game losing stretch when hosting the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (2-12, 1-0 SWAC) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Harrison HPER Complex. This matchup is at 8:30 PM ET on YouTube.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Harrison HPER Complex in Itta Bena, Mississippi

Harrison HPER Complex in Itta Bena, Mississippi TV: YouTube

Mississippi Valley State Stats Insights

The Delta Devils' 37% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.6 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (47.6%).

The Delta Devils are the 363rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 119th.

The Delta Devils score 38.0 fewer points per game (48.4) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (86.4).

Mississippi Valley State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Mississippi Valley State put up 68 points per game last season, 9.5 more than it averaged away (58.5).

The Delta Devils gave up 70.3 points per game at home last season, and 77.5 away.

Beyond the arc, Mississippi Valley State made fewer treys away (5 per game) than at home (5.6) last season, but put up a higher percentage away (35.8%) than at home (33.9%).

Mississippi Valley State Upcoming Schedule