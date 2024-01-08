Monday's game between the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-14, 0-1 SWAC) and Alabama A&M Bulldogs (2-12, 1-0 SWAC) at Harrison HPER Complex is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-71, with Mississippi Valley State coming out on top. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET on January 8.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama A&M Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: YouTube

YouTube Where: Itta Bena, Mississippi

Itta Bena, Mississippi Venue: Harrison HPER Complex

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi Valley State 73, Alabama A&M 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama A&M

Computer Predicted Spread: Mississippi Valley State (-1.6)

Mississippi Valley State (-1.6) Computer Predicted Total: 143.5

Mississippi Valley State has gone 5-9-0 against the spread, while Alabama A&M's ATS record this season is 7-7-0. A total of four out of the Delta Devils' games this season have hit the over, and nine of the Bulldogs' games have gone over. Mississippi Valley State is 3-7 against the spread and 0-10 overall in its past 10 games, while Alabama A&M has gone 5-5 against the spread and 2-8 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other SWAC Predictions

Mississippi Valley State Performance Insights

The Delta Devils have a -479 scoring differential, falling short by 34.2 points per game. They're putting up 48.4 points per game to rank 363rd in college basketball and are allowing 82.6 per outing to rank 353rd in college basketball.

The 27.6 rebounds per game Mississippi Valley State averages rank 363rd in college basketball, and are 9.2 fewer than the 36.8 its opponents record per outing.

Mississippi Valley State hits 3.3 three-pointers per game (363rd in college basketball), 5.2 fewer than its opponents (8.5). It is shooting 27.2% from beyond the arc (351st in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 35.8%.

The Delta Devils rank 362nd in college basketball by averaging 65.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 363rd in college basketball, allowing 112.2 points per 100 possessions.

Mississippi Valley State has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 15.7 per game (358th in college basketball action) while forcing 10 (324th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.