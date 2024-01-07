Saints vs. Falcons Injury Report — Week 18
The New Orleans Saints' (8-8) injury report heading into their matchup with the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) currently features nine players. The matchup starts at 1:00 PM on Sunday, January 7 from Caesars Superdome.
Saints vs. Falcons Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Watch the Saints in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
The Saints head into this matchup following a 23-13 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their last outing.
The Falcons' last game finished in a 37-17 loss to the Chicago Bears.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Landon Young
|OT
|Knee
|Out
|Lonnie Johnson Jr.
|CB
|Knee
|Out
|Khalen Saunders
|DT
|Concussion
|Questionable
|Juantavius Gray
|DB
|Illness
|Questionable
|Payton Turner
|DE
|Toe
|Questionable
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|Chest
|Questionable
|A.T. Perry
|WR
|Illness
|Questionable
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|Ankle
|Questionable
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Atlanta Falcons Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Taylor Heinicke
|QB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Troy Andersen
|LB
|Pectoral
|Out
|Mike Hughes
|CB
|Concussion
|Questionable
|Drew Dalman
|OL
|Ankle
|Out
|Zach Harrison
|DL
|Knee
|Questionable
|DeMarcco Hellams
|S
|Concussion
|Out
Other Week 18 Injury Reports
Rep the Saints or the Falcons with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Saints Season Insights
- The Saints are averaging 333.3 yards per game offensively this year (16th in NFL), and they are giving up 323.3 yards per game (13th) on defense.
- The Saints are putting up 22.1 points per game on offense, which ranks them 14th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank sixth, giving up 19.4 points per contest.
- The Saints are putting up 234.0 passing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 12th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank ninth, surrendering 200.8 passing yards per contest.
- New Orleans is putting up 99.3 rushing yards per game on offense (21st in the NFL), and ranks 21st defensively with 122.5 rushing yards allowed per game.
- With 26 forced turnovers (seventh in NFL) against 18 turnovers committed (10th in NFL), the Saints' +8 turnover margin ranks seventh in the league.
Saints vs. Falcons Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Saints (-3)
- Moneyline: Saints (-165), Falcons (+140)
- Total: 42 points
Sign up to live bet on the Saints-Falcons matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.