The New Orleans Saints will meet the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, January 7 at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer model predicts the Saints will earn a victory -- keep scrolling for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

Watch the Saints in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Saints rank 16th in total offense (333.3 yards per game) and 13th in total defense (323.3 yards allowed per game) this season. The Falcons rank 26th in the NFL with 19 points per contest on offense, and they rank ninth with 20.3 points ceded per contest on defense.

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Falcons vs Saints on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saints vs. Falcons Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Saints (-3) Under (42) Saints 25, Falcons 16

Place your bets on the Saints-Falcons matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Week 18 NFL Predictions

Saints Betting Info

The Saints have an implied moneyline win probability of 63.6% in this matchup.

New Orleans has compiled a 5-10-1 record against the spread this season.

The Saints have covered the spread twice this season (2-3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

So far this season, five of New Orleans' 16 games have gone over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 42 points, 0.4 higher than the average total in Saints games this season.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Falcons Betting Info

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Falcons have a 40.8% chance to win.

Atlanta is 5-11-0 ATS this year.

The Falcons have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

In Atlanta's 16 contests this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Falcons games average 40.1 total points, 1.9 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saints vs. Falcons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed New Orleans 22.1 19.4 21.9 19.1 22.3 19.6 Atlanta 19 20.3 24 20.3 14 20.4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.