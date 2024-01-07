The New Orleans Saints (8-8) will play NFC South rivals, the Atlanta Falcons (7-9), on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Caesars Superdome. The Saints are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under in the outing is set at 42 points.

Planning to watch this week's matchup between the Saints and the Falcons and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Get all of the live-betting info you need in the piece below.

Saints vs. Falcons Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Saints have been leading after the first quarter in five games, have been behind after the first quarter in five games, and have been tied after the first quarter in six games in 2023.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 4.2 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 4.9 points on average in the first quarter.

The Falcons have had the lead four times, have trailed six times, and have been tied six times at the end of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

In 16 games this season, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the second quarter five times, lost nine times, and been knotted up two times.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 5.4 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 7.4 points on average in the second quarter.

This year, the Falcons have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in seven games, lost the second quarter in seven games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

3rd Quarter

The Saints have won the third quarter in 11 games this season, lost the third quarter in two games, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

Offensively, New Orleans is averaging 5.3 points in the third quarter (seventh-ranked) this year. It is allowing 1.8 points on average in the third quarter (best in NFL) on defense.

Out of 16 games this season, the Falcons have outscored their opponent in the third quarter three times, been outscored nine times, and tied four times.

4th Quarter

The Saints have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in nine games this season, lost that quarter in six games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 6.8 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 5.8 points on average in that quarter.

This season, the Falcons have won the fourth quarter in nine games, been outscored in that quarter in five games, and they've tied in that quarter in two games.

Saints vs. Falcons Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Saints have been leading after the first half in seven games (5-2 in those contests), have been losing after the first half in eight games (2-6), and have been tied after the first half in one game (1-0) in 2023.

In 2023, the Falcons have been leading after the first half in five games (2-3 in those contests), have trailed after the first half in nine games (3-6), and have been tied after the first half in two games (2-0).

2nd Half

The Saints have won the second half in 10 games this season (6-4 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in four games (1-3), and they've been knotted up in the second half in two games (1-1).

New Orleans' offense is averaging 12.1 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 7.6 points on average in the second half.

In 16 games this year, the Falcons have won the second half eight times (6-2 record in those games), lost seven times (0-7), and been knotted up one time (1-0).

