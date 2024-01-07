Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Domantas Sabonis, Brandon Ingram and others in the Sacramento Kings-New Orleans Pelicans matchup at Golden 1 Center on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Pelicans vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSNO

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Sacramento, California

Venue: Golden 1 Center

Pelicans vs Kings Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -143) 6.5 (Over: -102) 1.5 (Over: +126)

Sunday's over/under for Ingram is 24.5 points, 1.6 more than his season average.

His rebounding average of 4.7 is lower than his over/under on Sunday (4.5).

Ingram's assist average -- 5.4 -- is 1.1 lower than Sunday's prop bet (6.5).

Ingram, at 1.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Sunday.

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: -143) 4.5 (Over: -104)

Zion Williamson's 22.1-point scoring average is 0.4 less than Sunday's over/under.

He has averaged 6.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 higher than his prop bet on Sunday.

Williamson's assists average -- 4.6 -- is 0.1 higher than Sunday's over/under (4.5).

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 21.5 (Over: -125) 13.5 (Over: -135) 7.5 (Over: -132)

The 21.5-point total set for Sabonis on Sunday is 1.8 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged 0.6 fewer rebounds per game (12.9) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (13.5).

Sabonis' season-long assist average -- 7.6 per game -- is 0.1 higher than Sunday's assist prop bet total (7.5).

De'Aaron Fox Props

De'Aaron Fox is putting up 29.2 points per game this season, 0.3 fewer than his points prop on Sunday.

He has averaged 4.5 rebounds per game, equal to his prop bet for Sunday.

Fox has averaged 6.1 assists this season, 0.6 more than his prop bet on Sunday.

His 3.3 made three-pointers average is 0.8 higher than his prop bet on Sunday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.