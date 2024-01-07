The New Orleans Pelicans (21-15) hope to build on a five-game road win streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (21-13) on January 7, 2024.

Pelicans vs. Kings Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pelicans vs Kings Additional Info

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans have shot at a 48.1% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points less than the 48.6% shooting opponents of the Kings have averaged.

This season, New Orleans has a 15-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 48.6% from the field.

The Kings are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank 12th.

The Pelicans' 115.3 points per game are just 2.2 fewer points than the 117.5 the Kings allow.

New Orleans is 11-3 when it scores more than 117.5 points.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

At home the Pelicans are better offensively, averaging 115.5 points per game, compared to 115.1 away. They're also better defensively, conceding 110.6 points per game at home, and 113.6 on the road.

At home the Pelicans are picking up 26.6 assists per game, 0.8 more than on the road (25.8).

Pelicans Injuries