Two streaking squads hit the court when the Ole Miss Rebels (11-3) host the LSU Tigers (14-1) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET. The Rebels are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Tigers, victors in 14 in a row.

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN

Ole Miss vs. LSU Scoring Comparison

The Tigers' 94.9 points per game are 42.5 more points than the 52.4 the Rebels allow to opponents.

LSU has put together a 14-1 record in games it scores more than 52.4 points.

Ole Miss has an 11-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 94.9 points.

The Rebels record 7.6 more points per game (67.1) than the Tigers give up (59.5).

Ole Miss has an 8-1 record when putting up more than 59.5 points.

When LSU allows fewer than 67.1 points, it is 10-0.

The Rebels shoot 40.4% from the field, 4.2% higher than the Tigers allow defensively.

The Tigers make 50% of their shots from the field, 16% higher than the Rebels' defensive field-goal percentage.

Ole Miss Leaders

Madison Scott: 10.3 PTS, 52.2 FG%

10.3 PTS, 52.2 FG% Marquesha Davis: 11.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)

11.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20) Rita Igbokwe: 5.4 PTS, 2 BLK, 50.8 FG%

5.4 PTS, 2 BLK, 50.8 FG% Kennedy Todd-Williams: 7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33 FG%, 16 3PT% (4-for-25)

7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33 FG%, 16 3PT% (4-for-25) Snudda Collins: 10.4 PTS, 33.6 FG%, 25.4 3PT% (15-for-59)

