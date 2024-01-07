The Ole Miss Rebels (11-3) take a five-game win streak into a home contest with the LSU Tigers (14-1), winners of 14 straight. It begins at 3:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV: Fubo Sports US

Fubo Sports US Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Ole Miss vs. LSU Scoring Comparison

The Tigers' 94.9 points per game are 42.5 more points than the 52.4 the Rebels give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 52.4 points, LSU is 14-1.

Ole Miss has an 11-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 94.9 points.

The Rebels score 7.6 more points per game (67.1) than the Tigers allow (59.5).

Ole Miss is 8-1 when scoring more than 59.5 points.

LSU has a 10-0 record when allowing fewer than 67.1 points.

The Rebels shoot 40.4% from the field, 4.2% higher than the Tigers allow defensively.

The Tigers' 50 shooting percentage from the field is 16 higher than the Rebels have conceded.

Ole Miss Leaders

Aneesah Morrow: 18.9 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 49.6 FG%, 10.7 3PT% (3-for-28)

18.9 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 49.6 FG%, 10.7 3PT% (3-for-28) Angel Reese: 19.7 PTS, 11.2 REB, 2.2 STL, 53.5 FG%

19.7 PTS, 11.2 REB, 2.2 STL, 53.5 FG% Flau'jae Johnson: 13.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 52.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)

13.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 52.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32) Mikaylah Williams: 16.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.3 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (31-for-72)

16.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.3 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (31-for-72) Hailey Van Lith: 11.6 PTS, 5 AST, 1.6 STL, 43.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)

LSU Leaders

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/21/2023 @ UAPB W 62-47 H.O. Clemmons Arena 12/30/2023 Alcorn State W 76-37 The Pavilion at Ole Miss 1/4/2024 @ Alabama W 55-45 Foster Auditorium 1/7/2024 LSU - The Pavilion at Ole Miss 1/11/2024 Auburn - The Pavilion at Ole Miss 1/14/2024 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum

LSU Schedule