The Ole Miss Rebels (11-3) take a five-game winning streak into a home contest against the LSU Tigers (14-1), winners of 14 straight. It tips at 3:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN

Ole Miss vs. LSU Scoring Comparison

The Tigers' 94.9 points per game are 42.5 more points than the 52.4 the Rebels allow.

LSU has put together a 14-1 record in games it scores more than 52.4 points.

Ole Miss has an 11-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 94.9 points.

The 67.1 points per game the Rebels put up are 7.6 more points than the Tigers allow (59.5).

When Ole Miss totals more than 59.5 points, it is 8-1.

LSU has a 10-0 record when allowing fewer than 67.1 points.

This season the Rebels are shooting 40.4% from the field, 4.2% higher than the Tigers concede.

The Tigers make 50% of their shots from the field, 16% higher than the Rebels' defensive field-goal percentage.

Ole Miss Leaders

Madison Scott: 10.3 PTS, 52.2 FG%

10.3 PTS, 52.2 FG% Marquesha Davis: 11.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)

11.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20) Rita Igbokwe: 5.4 PTS, 2 BLK, 50.8 FG%

5.4 PTS, 2 BLK, 50.8 FG% Kennedy Todd-Williams: 7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33 FG%, 16 3PT% (4-for-25)

7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33 FG%, 16 3PT% (4-for-25) Snudda Collins: 10.4 PTS, 33.6 FG%, 25.4 3PT% (15-for-59)

LSU Leaders

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/21/2023 @ UAPB W 62-47 H.O. Clemmons Arena 12/30/2023 Alcorn State W 76-37 The Pavilion at Ole Miss 1/4/2024 @ Alabama W 55-45 Foster Auditorium 1/7/2024 LSU - The Pavilion at Ole Miss 1/11/2024 Auburn - The Pavilion at Ole Miss 1/14/2024 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum

LSU Schedule