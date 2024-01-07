The South Carolina Gamecocks (13-0) will look to build on a 13-game winning run when hosting the Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-3) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Colonial Life Arena. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: ESPN

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs average 27.8 more points per game (78.8) than the Gamecocks give up to opponents (51).

When it scores more than 51 points, Mississippi State is 13-3.

South Carolina's record is 13-0 when it gives up fewer than 78.8 points.

The Gamecocks average 90.8 points per game, 33 more points than the 57.8 the Bulldogs allow.

South Carolina has a 13-0 record when putting up more than 57.8 points.

Mississippi State has a 13-3 record when giving up fewer than 90.8 points.

This year the Gamecocks are shooting 51.6% from the field, 15.1% higher than the Bulldogs concede.

The Bulldogs shoot 45.9% from the field, 17.1% higher than the Gamecocks allow.

Mississippi State Leaders

Jerkaila Jordan: 17.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 47.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (20-for-60)

17.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 47.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (20-for-60) Jessika Carter: 14.4 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.1 STL, 2 BLK, 51.9 FG%

14.4 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.1 STL, 2 BLK, 51.9 FG% Lauren Park-Lane: 9.9 PTS, 6.1 AST, 43 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (23-for-55)

9.9 PTS, 6.1 AST, 43 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (23-for-55) Debreasha Powe: 11.8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 47.3 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (38-for-91)

11.8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 47.3 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (38-for-91) Erynn Barnum: 9.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 45.6 FG%

Mississippi State Schedule