Sunday's game at Colonial Life Arena has the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (13-0) matching up with the Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-3) at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 80-59 win, as our model heavily favors South Carolina.

The Bulldogs' last game on Thursday ended in a 71-66 loss to Vanderbilt.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 80, Mississippi State 59

Mississippi State Schedule Analysis

On November 19 against the Belmont Bruins, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 66) in our computer rankings, the Bulldogs secured their best win of the season, a 63-62 victory on the road.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Bulldogs are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 25th-most victories.

Mississippi State has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (three), but also has tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 2 losses (three).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Mississippi State 2023-24 Best Wins

63-62 on the road over Belmont (No. 66) on November 19

82-75 on the road over Colorado State (No. 84) on December 20

81-78 over Clemson (No. 85) on November 24

102-58 over Tulsa (No. 97) on November 26

82-72 at home over Jackson State (No. 114) on December 14

Mississippi State Leaders

Jerkaila Jordan: 17.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 47.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (20-for-60)

17.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 47.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (20-for-60) Jessika Carter: 14.4 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.1 STL, 2.0 BLK, 51.9 FG%

14.4 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.1 STL, 2.0 BLK, 51.9 FG% Lauren Park-Lane: 9.9 PTS, 6.1 AST, 43.0 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (23-for-55)

9.9 PTS, 6.1 AST, 43.0 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (23-for-55) Debreasha Powe: 11.8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 47.3 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (38-for-91)

11.8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 47.3 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (38-for-91) Erynn Barnum: 9.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 45.6 FG%

Mississippi State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs put up 78.8 points per game (34th in college basketball) while allowing 57.8 per outing (67th in college basketball). They have a +336 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 21.0 points per game.

At home the Bulldogs are putting up 80.1 points per game, 10.3 more than they are averaging on the road (69.8).

At home Mississippi State is giving up 51.2 points per game, 13.6 fewer points than it is away (64.8).

The Bulldogs have played better offensively over their past 10 games, putting up 80.1 points per contest, 1.3 more than their season average of 78.8.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.