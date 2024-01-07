How to Watch FA Cup Soccer Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Sunday, January 7
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The contests in a Sunday FA Cup lineup sure to please include Arsenal playing Liverpool.
FA Cup Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Nottingham Forest vs Blackpool
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Peterborough United vs Leeds United
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch West Bromwich Albion vs Aldershot Town
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch West Ham United vs Bristol City
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Arsenal vs Liverpool
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
