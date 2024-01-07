In the Week 18 game between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Derek Carr score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Derek Carr score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Carr has 34 rushing yards (2.1 per game) on 31 carries.

Carr has not scored a rushing touchdown in 16 games.

Derek Carr Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Titans 23 33 305 1 1 3 4 0 Week 2 @Panthers 21 36 228 0 1 3 -4 0 Week 3 @Packers 13 18 103 1 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 23 37 127 0 0 2 1 0 Week 5 @Patriots 18 26 183 2 0 2 4 0 Week 6 @Texans 32 50 353 1 1 1 2 0 Week 7 Jaguars 33 55 301 1 1 3 14 0 Week 8 @Colts 19 27 310 2 0 1 -1 0 Week 9 Bears 25 34 211 2 0 3 3 0 Week 10 @Vikings 13 18 110 0 0 1 10 0 Week 12 @Falcons 24 38 304 0 1 2 7 0 Week 13 Lions 17 22 226 1 1 2 -1 0 Week 14 Panthers 18 26 119 2 1 0 0 0 Week 15 Giants 23 28 218 3 0 3 -4 0 Week 16 @Rams 27 40 319 3 1 2 2 0 Week 17 @Buccaneers 24 32 197 2 0 3 -3 0

