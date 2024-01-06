Victor Hedman will be on the ice when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins play at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. Prop bets for Hedman in that upcoming Lightning-Bruins game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Victor Hedman vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Hedman Season Stats Insights

Hedman's plus-minus this season, in 23:08 per game on the ice, is -5.

In six of 38 games this season, Hedman has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Hedman has a point in 26 of 38 games this season, with multiple points in 10 of them.

In 24 of 38 games this year, Hedman has registered an assist, and in eight of those matches recorded two or more.

Hedman has an implied probability of 66.7% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Hedman has an implied probability of 59.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hedman Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 98 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +23 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 38 Games 5 39 Points 4 6 Goals 2 33 Assists 2

