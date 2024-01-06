Will Victor Hedman Score a Goal Against the Bruins on January 6?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning clash with the Boston Bruins. Is Victor Hedman going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Victor Hedman score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Hedman stats and insights
- In six of 38 games this season, Hedman has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has taken five shots in one game against the Bruins this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play he has three goals, plus 14 assists.
- Hedman's shooting percentage is 7.6%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have given up 98 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Hedman recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|27:03
|Away
|W 4-1
|1/2/2024
|Jets
|2
|0
|2
|29:14
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/31/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|0
|2
|29:52
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|23:55
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|26:47
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|27:32
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|3
|0
|3
|23:36
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|27:35
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|24:41
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|13:40
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Lightning vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
