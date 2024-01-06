Steven Stamkos will be in action when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins play on Saturday at TD Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Stamkos intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Steven Stamkos vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Stamkos Season Stats Insights

Stamkos has averaged 17:07 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -16).

Stamkos has scored a goal in a game 12 times this year over 37 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Stamkos has a point in 25 games this year (out of 37), including multiple points nine times.

Stamkos has an assist in 19 of 37 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Stamkos has an implied probability of 70.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 54.1% chance of Stamkos having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Stamkos Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 98 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+23) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 37 Games 5 38 Points 5 16 Goals 2 22 Assists 3

