The Southern Miss Eagles (7-5) will try to stop a five-game losing skid when visiting the Old Dominion Monarchs (9-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Chartway Arena.

Southern Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern Miss vs. Old Dominion Scoring Comparison

The Eagles put up 16.4 more points per game (69.9) than the Monarchs give up (53.5).

Southern Miss is 6-5 when it scores more than 53.5 points.

Old Dominion has a 9-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.9 points.

The Monarchs score 59.2 points per game, only 3.7 fewer points than the 62.9 the Eagles give up.

Old Dominion has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 62.9 points.

Southern Miss is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 59.2 points.

The Monarchs shoot 34.8% from the field, 2.7% lower than the Eagles concede defensively.

The Eagles shoot 44.5% from the field, 8.5% higher than the Monarchs allow.

Southern Miss Leaders

Domonique Davis: 21.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (18-for-45)

21.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (18-for-45) Melyia Grayson: 11.2 PTS, 53.7 FG%

11.2 PTS, 53.7 FG% Brikayla Gray: 7.5 PTS, 49.4 FG%

7.5 PTS, 49.4 FG% Lani Cornfield: 7.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.8 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

7.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.8 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Morgan Sieper: 7.4 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (20-for-52)

Southern Miss Schedule