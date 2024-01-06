The Old Dominion Monarchs (8-2) meet the Southern Miss Eagles (7-3) in a clash of Sun Belt squads at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Southern Miss vs. Old Dominion Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Southern Miss Players to Watch

Domonique Davis: 21.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

21.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Melyia Grayson: 10.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

10.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Brikayla Gray: 7.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Lani Cornfield: 8.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Morgan Sieper: 7.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Old Dominion Players to Watch

En'Dya Buford: 11.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Kaye Clark: 7.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Jordan McLaughlin: 8.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Simone Cunningham: 4.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

4.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Brenda Fontana: 5.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

