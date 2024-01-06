The No. 19 James Madison Dukes (14-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) are favored (by 9.5 points) to build on an eight-game road win streak when they visit the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (7-7, 1-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET. The point total is set at 157.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Southern Miss vs. James Madison Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi Venue: Reed Green Coliseum

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under James Madison -9.5 157.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Southern Miss has played three games this season that finished with a combined score over 157.5 points.

Southern Miss has had an average of 141.9 points scored in its games so far this season, 15.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

So far this year, Southern Miss has put together a 3-8-0 record against the spread.

James Madison's .750 ATS win percentage (9-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than Southern Miss' .273 mark (3-8-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Southern Miss vs. James Madison Over/Under Stats

Games Over 157.5 % of Games Over 157.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total James Madison 5 41.7% 90.1 160.5 71.2 142.7 153.7 Southern Miss 3 27.3% 70.4 160.5 71.5 142.7 142.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Southern Miss Insights & Trends

The Golden Eagles put up an average of 70.4 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 71.2 the Dukes allow to opponents.

Southern Miss is 3-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when it scores more than 71.2 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Southern Miss vs. James Madison Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) James Madison 9-3-0 4-2 7-5-0 Southern Miss 3-8-0 1-0 6-4-0

Southern Miss vs. James Madison Home/Away Splits

James Madison Southern Miss 6-0 Home Record 4-1 6-0 Away Record 3-3 3-2-0 Home ATS Record 1-2-0 5-1-0 Away ATS Record 2-4-0 93.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.2 86.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71 2-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-1-0 4-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.