Saturday's contest between the Old Dominion Monarchs (9-3) and Southern Miss Eagles (7-5) going head-to-head at Chartway Arena has a projected final score of 64-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Old Dominion, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Eagles fell in their last outing 88-71 against Coastal Carolina on Wednesday.

Southern Miss vs. Old Dominion Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern Miss vs. Old Dominion Score Prediction

Prediction: Old Dominion 64, Southern Miss 59

Southern Miss Schedule Analysis

Against the Ole Miss Rebels, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Eagles registered their best win of the season on December 2, a 61-59 home victory.

Southern Miss 2023-24 Best Wins

61-59 at home over Ole Miss (No. 50) on December 2

51-33 at home over Samford (No. 215) on November 25

77-60 at home over Akron (No. 238) on November 11

91-63 on the road over North Alabama (No. 288) on November 18

75-53 at home over North Dakota (No. 308) on November 24

Southern Miss Leaders

Domonique Davis: 21.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (18-for-45)

21.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (18-for-45) Melyia Grayson: 11.2 PTS, 53.7 FG%

11.2 PTS, 53.7 FG% Brikayla Gray: 7.5 PTS, 49.4 FG%

7.5 PTS, 49.4 FG% Lani Cornfield: 7.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.8 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

7.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.8 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Morgan Sieper: 7.4 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (20-for-52)

Southern Miss Performance Insights

The Eagles have a +84 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.0 points per game. They're putting up 69.9 points per game, 120th in college basketball, and are giving up 62.9 per outing to rank 151st in college basketball.

At home, the Eagles score 69.3 points per game. On the road, they score 72.8.

Southern Miss gives up 55.3 points per game at home, and 74.5 on the road.

