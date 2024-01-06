Southern Miss vs. James Madison: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The James Madison Dukes (14-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) will look to continue an eight-game road winning streak when taking on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (7-7, 1-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Reed Green Coliseum, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the James Madison vs. Southern Miss matchup in this article.
Southern Miss vs. James Madison Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Southern Miss vs. James Madison Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|James Madison Moneyline
|Southern Miss Moneyline
Southern Miss vs. James Madison Betting Trends
- Southern Miss has put together a 3-9-0 ATS record so far this year.
- James Madison has compiled a 10-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- So far this season, seven out of the Dukes' 13 games have gone over the point total.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.