The No. 19 James Madison Dukes (14-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) will visit the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (7-7, 1-1 Sun Belt) after victories in eight straight road games. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Southern Miss vs. James Madison Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Southern Miss Stats Insights

This season, Southern Miss has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.5% from the field.

The Dukes are the rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 121st.

The Golden Eagles average just 0.8 fewer points per game (70.4) than the Dukes allow (71.2).

Southern Miss has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 71.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Southern Miss Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Southern Miss is averaging 0.2 more points per game at home (71.2) than away (71).

At home, the Golden Eagles give up 59.8 points per game. On the road, they allow 78.7.

At home, Southern Miss sinks 4.8 3-pointers per game, 2.7 fewer than it averages away (7.5). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (23.3%) than away (37.2%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Miss Upcoming Schedule