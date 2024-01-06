How to Watch Southern Miss vs. James Madison on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 19 James Madison Dukes (14-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) will visit the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (7-7, 1-1 Sun Belt) after victories in eight straight road games. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Southern Miss vs. James Madison Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Southern Miss Stats Insights
- This season, Southern Miss has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.5% from the field.
- The Dukes are the rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 121st.
- The Golden Eagles average just 0.8 fewer points per game (70.4) than the Dukes allow (71.2).
- Southern Miss has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 71.2 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Southern Miss Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Southern Miss is averaging 0.2 more points per game at home (71.2) than away (71).
- At home, the Golden Eagles give up 59.8 points per game. On the road, they allow 78.7.
- At home, Southern Miss sinks 4.8 3-pointers per game, 2.7 fewer than it averages away (7.5). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (23.3%) than away (37.2%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Southern Miss Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/23/2023
|Ole Miss
|L 89-72
|Mississippi Coast Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|@ Georgia Southern
|L 88-67
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|1/4/2024
|Georgia State
|W 79-73
|Reed Green Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|James Madison
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
|1/11/2024
|@ UL Monroe
|-
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|@ Troy
|-
|Trojan Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.