The No. 19 James Madison Dukes (14-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) will visit the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (7-7, 1-1 Sun Belt) after victories in eight straight road games. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Southern Miss vs. James Madison Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
  • TV: ESPN+
Southern Miss Stats Insights

  • This season, Southern Miss has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.5% from the field.
  • The Dukes are the rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 121st.
  • The Golden Eagles average just 0.8 fewer points per game (70.4) than the Dukes allow (71.2).
  • Southern Miss has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 71.2 points.

Southern Miss Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Southern Miss is averaging 0.2 more points per game at home (71.2) than away (71).
  • At home, the Golden Eagles give up 59.8 points per game. On the road, they allow 78.7.
  • At home, Southern Miss sinks 4.8 3-pointers per game, 2.7 fewer than it averages away (7.5). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (23.3%) than away (37.2%) as well.

Southern Miss Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/23/2023 Ole Miss L 89-72 Mississippi Coast Coliseum
12/30/2023 @ Georgia Southern L 88-67 W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
1/4/2024 Georgia State W 79-73 Reed Green Coliseum
1/6/2024 James Madison - Reed Green Coliseum
1/11/2024 @ UL Monroe - Fant-Ewing Coliseum
1/13/2024 @ Troy - Trojan Arena

