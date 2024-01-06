For bracketology analysis on Southern Miss and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.

How Southern Miss ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-7 2-1 NR NR 175

Southern Miss' best wins

In its best win of the season, which took place on January 6, Southern Miss defeated the James Madison Dukes (No. 88 in the RPI) by a score of 81-71. Against James Madison, Victor Hart led the team by putting up 16 points to go along with seven rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

85-82 on the road over UAB (No. 149/RPI) on December 1

79-73 at home over Georgia State (No. 192/RPI) on January 4

90-84 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 231/RPI) on November 25

82-79 on the road over Lamar (No. 307/RPI) on December 18

83-74 at home over Northwestern State (No. 360/RPI) on December 9

Southern Miss' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-2

Based on the RPI, Southern Miss has three losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 40th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), Southern Miss is 3-2 (.600%) -- tied for the 36th-most wins.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Southern Miss has the 258th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

Of the Golden Eagles' 15 remaining games this year, nine are against teams with worse records, and seven are against teams with records over .500.

Of Southern Miss' 15 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Southern Miss' next game

Matchup: UL Monroe Warhawks vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles

UL Monroe Warhawks vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:30 PM ET Location: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana

Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

