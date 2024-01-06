What are Southern Miss' chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Southern Miss' upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Southern Miss ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 0-3 NR NR 208

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Miss' best wins

On December 2, Southern Miss claimed its signature win of the season, a 61-59 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels, a top 100 team (No. 97), according to the RPI. In the win over Ole Miss, Domonique Davis tallied a team-leading 25 points. Morgan Sieper chipped in 12 points.

Next best wins

51-33 at home over Samford (No. 219/RPI) on November 25

77-60 at home over Akron (No. 270/RPI) on November 11

75-53 at home over North Dakota (No. 287/RPI) on November 24

91-63 on the road over North Alabama (No. 331/RPI) on November 18

61-49 at home over Valparaiso (No. 337/RPI) on November 21

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Southern Miss' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Southern Miss is facing the 215th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

In terms of the Eagles' upcoming schedule, they have six games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 11 contests against teams above .500.

Of Southern Miss' 15 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Southern Miss' next game

Matchup: Southern Miss Eagles vs. James Madison Dukes

Southern Miss Eagles vs. James Madison Dukes Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Southern Miss games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.