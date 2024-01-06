The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) bring a six-game winning streak into a home matchup with the No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC), winners of 13 straight. The Volunteers are big favorites (-11.5) in the contest, which begins at 6:00 PM ET (on SEC Network) on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The over/under is set at 143.5 for the matchup.

Ole Miss vs. Tennessee Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tennessee -11.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rebels Betting Records & Stats

Ole Miss has played five games this season that have gone over 143.5 combined points scored.

Ole Miss has a 145.2-point average over/under in its outings this season, 1.7 more points than this game's total.

So far this season, Ole Miss has compiled a 6-6-0 record against the spread.

In the 2023-24 season, Tennessee (6-6-0 ATS) and Ole Miss (6-6-0 ATS) have had similar success against the spread.

Ole Miss vs. Tennessee Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tennessee 4 33.3% 77.8 155.2 64.3 132.1 139.8 Ole Miss 5 41.7% 77.4 155.2 67.8 132.1 139.4

Additional Ole Miss Insights & Trends

Against the spread in SEC play, the Volunteers were 9-11-0 last season.

The Rebels' 77.4 points per game are 13.1 more points than the 64.3 the Volunteers allow.

Ole Miss is 6-6 against the spread and 13-0 overall when it scores more than 64.3 points.

Ole Miss vs. Tennessee Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tennessee 6-6-0 4-3 6-6-0 Ole Miss 6-6-0 0-0 6-6-0

Ole Miss vs. Tennessee Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Tennessee Ole Miss 14-2 Home Record 7-10 4-6 Away Record 2-9 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.4 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

