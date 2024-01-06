The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) bring a six-game winning streak into a home matchup with the No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC), who have won 13 straight. It begins at 6:00 PM ET (on SEC Network) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Ole Miss vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SECN

Ole Miss Stats Insights

The Rebels are shooting 46.4% from the field, 9.2% higher than the 37.2% the Volunteers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Ole Miss has a 12-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 37.2% from the field.

The Volunteers are the rebounding team in the country, the Rebels rank 276th.

The Rebels average 13.1 more points per game (77.4) than the Volunteers give up (64.3).

When it scores more than 64.3 points, Ole Miss is 13-0.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Ole Miss scored more points at home (69.4 per game) than away (65.8) last season.

The Rebels conceded 67.5 points per game at home last season, and 73.8 away.

Ole Miss sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than away (5.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (30.8%) than away (27.1%).

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule