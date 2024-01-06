The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) bring a six-game winning streak into a home matchup with the No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC), who have won 13 straight. It begins at 6:00 PM ET (on SEC Network) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ole Miss vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: SECN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Ole Miss Stats Insights

  • The Rebels are shooting 46.4% from the field, 9.2% higher than the 37.2% the Volunteers' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Ole Miss has a 12-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 37.2% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the rebounding team in the country, the Rebels rank 276th.
  • The Rebels average 13.1 more points per game (77.4) than the Volunteers give up (64.3).
  • When it scores more than 64.3 points, Ole Miss is 13-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Ole Miss scored more points at home (69.4 per game) than away (65.8) last season.
  • The Rebels conceded 67.5 points per game at home last season, and 73.8 away.
  • Ole Miss sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than away (5.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (30.8%) than away (27.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Troy W 74-53 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/23/2023 Southern Miss W 89-72 Mississippi Coast Coliseum
12/31/2023 Bryant W 95-78 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
1/6/2024 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena
1/10/2024 Florida - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
1/13/2024 Vanderbilt - The Pavilion at Ole Miss

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.