Nikita Kucherov and the Tampa Bay Lightning will play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Boston Bruins. Prop bets for Kucherov are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Nikita Kucherov vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -120)

1.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -222)

Kucherov Season Stats Insights

Kucherov has averaged 21:11 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

In Kucherov's 39 games played this season he's scored in 19 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Kucherov has a point in 31 of 39 games this season, with multiple points in 19 of them.

Kucherov has an assist in 25 of 39 games played this season, including multiple assists eight times.

Kucherov's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.5% based on the odds.

Kucherov has an implied probability of 68.9% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kucherov Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 98 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +23.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 39 Games 5 64 Points 5 27 Goals 0 37 Assists 5

