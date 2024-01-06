Will Nikita Kucherov Score a Goal Against the Bruins on January 6?
Should you bet on Nikita Kucherov to score a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Boston Bruins meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nikita Kucherov score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Kucherov stats and insights
- Kucherov has scored in 19 of 39 games this season, and had multiple goals in eight of those games.
- In one game against the Bruins this season, he has taken seven shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Kucherov has picked up 10 goals and 20 assists on the power play.
- He has a 15.7% shooting percentage, attempting 4.3 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 98 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kucherov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|22:57
|Away
|W 4-1
|1/2/2024
|Jets
|2
|1
|1
|21:00
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/31/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|1
|1
|25:05
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|23:25
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|19:31
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|24:17
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|3
|1
|2
|18:36
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|2
|2
|0
|18:24
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|2
|0
|2
|22:41
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|3
|1
|2
|21:51
|Away
|W 7-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lightning vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.