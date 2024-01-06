Should you bet on Nikita Kucherov to score a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Boston Bruins meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nikita Kucherov score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kucherov stats and insights

Kucherov has scored in 19 of 39 games this season, and had multiple goals in eight of those games.

In one game against the Bruins this season, he has taken seven shots, but has not scored a goal.

Kucherov has picked up 10 goals and 20 assists on the power play.

He has a 15.7% shooting percentage, attempting 4.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 98 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kucherov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Wild 1 0 1 22:57 Away W 4-1 1/2/2024 Jets 2 1 1 21:00 Away L 4-2 12/31/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 25:05 Home W 4-3 12/30/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 23:25 Home L 5-1 12/27/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 19:31 Home L 3-2 12/23/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 24:17 Away W 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Golden Knights 3 1 2 18:36 Home W 5-4 12/19/2023 Blues 2 2 0 18:24 Home W 6-1 12/16/2023 Flames 2 0 2 22:41 Away L 4-2 12/14/2023 Oilers 3 1 2 21:51 Away W 7-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.