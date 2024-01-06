Nicholas Paul and the Tampa Bay Lightning will meet the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at TD Garden. Prop bets for Paul are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nicholas Paul vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Paul Season Stats Insights

Paul has averaged 17:49 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -13).

In Paul's 40 games played this season he's scored in nine of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 14 of 40 games this season, Paul has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In nine of 40 games this year, Paul has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Paul has an implied probability of 47.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.8% of Paul going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Paul Stats vs. the Bruins

On the defensive side, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 98 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team's goal differential (+23) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 40 Games 5 22 Points 3 11 Goals 3 11 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.