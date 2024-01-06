The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming game versus the Boston Bruins is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Nicholas Paul score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Nicholas Paul score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Paul stats and insights

  • Paul has scored in nine of 40 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • He has scored one goal against the Bruins this season in one game (one shot).
  • On the power play he has six goals, plus five assists.
  • Paul's shooting percentage is 14.1%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have conceded 98 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Paul recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Wild 1 0 1 18:25 Away W 4-1
1/2/2024 Jets 0 0 0 15:52 Away L 4-2
12/31/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 20:29 Home W 4-3
12/30/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 19:21 Home L 5-1
12/27/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:08 Home L 3-2
12/23/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:41 Away W 2-1 SO
12/21/2023 Golden Knights 3 1 2 17:53 Home W 5-4
12/19/2023 Blues 3 1 2 17:59 Home W 6-1
12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 21:04 Away L 4-2
12/14/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 20:57 Away W 7-4

Lightning vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

