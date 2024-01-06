The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-13, 0-1 SWAC) are heavy underdogs (+10.5) as they attempt to stop a 13-game losing streak when they host the Alabama State Hornets (5-8, 1-0 SWAC) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Harrison HPER Complex. The contest airs on YouTube. The matchup's over/under is 129.5.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: YouTube

YouTube Where: Itta Bena, Mississippi

Itta Bena, Mississippi Venue: Harrison HPER Complex

Favorite Spread Over/Under Alabama State -10.5 129.5

Delta Devils Betting Records & Stats

Mississippi Valley State has played seven games this season that finished with a combined score over 129.5 points.

Mississippi Valley State's games this year have had a 133.1-point total on average, 3.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Mississippi Valley State has gone 4-9-0 ATS this season.

Mississippi Valley State has been named as the underdog four times this season but has yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

The Delta Devils have been at least a +475 moneyline underdog 13 times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Mississippi Valley State has a 17.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 129.5 % of Games Over 129.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Alabama State 8 80% 72.9 121.1 74.1 158.9 148.2 Mississippi Valley State 7 53.8% 48.2 121.1 84.8 158.9 137

Additional Mississippi Valley State Insights & Trends

The Hornets had seven wins in 18 games against the spread last season in SWAC games.

The Delta Devils put up an average of 48.2 points per game, 25.9 fewer points than the 74.1 the Hornets allow.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Alabama State 8-2-0 0-0 4-6-0 Mississippi Valley State 4-9-0 4-9 4-9-0

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Alabama State Mississippi Valley State 5-5 Home Record 4-6 2-18 Away Record 1-19 4-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 7-10-0 Away ATS Record 9-7-0 66.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68 61.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 58.5 1-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 5-12-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-7-0

