How to Watch Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama State on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-13, 0-0 SWAC) will be trying to stop a 13-game losing skid when hosting the Alabama State Hornets (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Harrison HPER Complex. It will air at 7:00 PM ET on YouTube.
Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Harrison HPER Complex in Itta Bena, Mississippi
- TV: YouTube
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
- Alcorn State vs Jackson State (3:30 PM ET | January 6)
- Florida A&M vs Bethune-Cookman (4:00 PM ET | January 6)
Mississippi Valley State Stats Insights
- This season, the Delta Devils have a 36.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.3% lower than the 42.0% of shots the Hornets' opponents have hit.
- In games Mississippi Valley State shoots better than 42.0% from the field, it is 0-3 overall.
- The Hornets are the 35th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Delta Devils sit at 363rd.
- The Delta Devils score 25.9 fewer points per game (48.2) than the Hornets allow (74.1).
Mississippi Valley State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Mississippi Valley State posted 68.0 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 58.5 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Delta Devils gave up 7.2 fewer points per game (70.3) than on the road (77.5).
- Mississippi Valley State averaged 5.6 treys per game, which was 0.6 more than it averaged in road games (5.0). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 33.9% in home games and 35.8% on the road.
Mississippi Valley State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Tulsa
|L 79-50
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Baylor
|L 107-48
|Ferrell Center
|12/30/2023
|@ San Francisco
|L 92-42
|War Memorial Gymnasium
|1/6/2024
|Alabama State
|-
|Harrison HPER Complex
|1/8/2024
|Alabama A&M
|-
|Harrison HPER Complex
|1/13/2024
|@ Prairie View A&M
|-
|William J. Nicks Building
