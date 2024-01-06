The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-13, 0-0 SWAC) will be trying to stop a 13-game losing skid when hosting the Alabama State Hornets (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Harrison HPER Complex. It will air at 7:00 PM ET on YouTube.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Harrison HPER Complex in Itta Bena, Mississippi

Harrison HPER Complex in Itta Bena, Mississippi TV: YouTube

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Mississippi Valley State Stats Insights

This season, the Delta Devils have a 36.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.3% lower than the 42.0% of shots the Hornets' opponents have hit.

In games Mississippi Valley State shoots better than 42.0% from the field, it is 0-3 overall.

The Hornets are the 35th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Delta Devils sit at 363rd.

The Delta Devils score 25.9 fewer points per game (48.2) than the Hornets allow (74.1).

Mississippi Valley State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Mississippi Valley State posted 68.0 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 58.5 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Delta Devils gave up 7.2 fewer points per game (70.3) than on the road (77.5).

Mississippi Valley State averaged 5.6 treys per game, which was 0.6 more than it averaged in road games (5.0). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 33.9% in home games and 35.8% on the road.

Mississippi Valley State Upcoming Schedule