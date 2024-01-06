Saturday's game at Harrison HPER Complex has the Alabama State Hornets (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) going head to head against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-13, 0-0 SWAC) at 7:00 PM ET on January 6. Our computer prediction projects a 73-67 victory for Alabama State.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: YouTube

YouTube Where: Itta Bena, Mississippi

Itta Bena, Mississippi Venue: Harrison HPER Complex

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama State Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama State 73, Mississippi Valley State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama State

Computer Predicted Spread: Alabama State (-6.6)

Alabama State (-6.6) Computer Predicted Total: 139.9

Mississippi Valley State is 4-9-0 against the spread this season compared to Alabama State's 8-2-0 ATS record. A total of four out of the Delta Devils' games this season have hit the over, and four of the Hornets' games have gone over. In the last 10 games, Mississippi Valley State is 3-7 against the spread and 0-10 overall while Alabama State has gone 8-2 against the spread and 2-8 overall.

Other SWAC Predictions

Mississippi Valley State Performance Insights

The Delta Devils are being outscored by 36.6 points per game with a -476 scoring differential overall. They put up 48.2 points per game (363rd in college basketball) and give up 84.8 per contest (360th in college basketball).

Mississippi Valley State falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 9.5 boards. It is recording 27.2 rebounds per game (363rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 36.7 per contest.

Mississippi Valley State knocks down 3.2 three-pointers per game (363rd in college basketball) while shooting 26.3% from deep (354th in college basketball). It is making 5.8 fewer threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 9 per game while shooting 37.1%.

The Delta Devils rank 362nd in college basketball with 65.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 363rd in college basketball defensively with 114.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Mississippi Valley State loses the turnover battle by 5.9 per game, committing 15.8 (360th in college basketball) while its opponents average 9.9.

