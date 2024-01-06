A pair of hot teams square off when the Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET. The Bulldogs are 2.5-point favorites and put their five-game win streak on the line against the Gamecocks, winners of five straight. The over/under is set at 135.5 in the matchup.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Colonial Life Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mississippi State -2.5 135.5

Mississippi State Betting Records & Stats

In four of 11 games this season, Mississippi State and its opponents have gone over 135.5 points.

Mississippi State's outings this year have an average point total of 138.9, 3.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bulldogs are 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

South Carolina's .727 ATS win percentage (8-3-0 ATS record) is higher than Mississippi State's .545 mark (6-5-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Over/Under Stats

Games Over 135.5 % of Games Over 135.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mississippi State 4 36.4% 76.2 151.7 62.7 125.8 135.3 South Carolina 6 54.5% 75.5 151.7 63.1 125.8 140.2

Additional Mississippi State Insights & Trends

Mississippi State put together a 10-10-0 ATS record in conference action last year.

The 76.2 points per game the Bulldogs put up are 13.1 more points than the Gamecocks allow (63.1).

Mississippi State has a 6-3 record against the spread and an 11-0 record overall when scoring more than 63.1 points.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mississippi State 6-5-0 6-5 5-6-0 South Carolina 8-3-0 2-0 4-7-0

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Mississippi State South Carolina 12-4 Home Record 7-8 4-6 Away Record 4-8 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 8-3-0 69.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 63.3 63.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.3 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

