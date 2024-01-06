The Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) will aim to build on a five-game win streak when they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Gamecocks have also taken five games in a row.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Mississippi State vs. South Carolina matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: CBS

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mississippi State Moneyline South Carolina Moneyline

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Betting Trends

Mississippi State has put together an 8-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Bulldogs games have hit the over five out of 13 times this season.

South Carolina has covered 10 times in 13 chances against the spread this year.

The Gamecocks and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 13 times this season.

Mississippi State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Mississippi State is only 35th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), but 31st according to computer rankings.

The Bulldogs have experienced the 15th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +8000.

Mississippi State has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

