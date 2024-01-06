The Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) bring a five-game winning streak into a road matchup with the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC), winners of five straight as well. It starts at 12:00 PM ET (on CBS) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mississippi State vs. South Carolina matchup in this article.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: CBS

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mississippi State Moneyline South Carolina Moneyline

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Betting Trends

Mississippi State has put together an 8-5-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Bulldogs' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

South Carolina has put together a 10-3-0 record against the spread this year.

In the Gamecocks' 13 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Mississippi State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Bookmakers rate Mississippi State lower (35th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (31st).

The Bulldogs were +15000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now moved up to +8000, which is the 15th-biggest change in the country.

With odds of +8000, Mississippi State has been given a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.

South Carolina Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +40000

+40000 The Gamecocks' national championship odds are the same now (+40000) compared to the start of the season (+40000).

South Carolina's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

