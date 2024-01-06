How to Watch Mississippi State vs. South Carolina on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) will try to extend a five-game win streak when they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Gamecocks have also taken five games in a row.
Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Mississippi State Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs make 44.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).
- In games Mississippi State shoots better than 40.2% from the field, it is 10-1 overall.
- The Gamecocks are the 161st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulldogs sit at 49th.
- The 76.2 points per game the Bulldogs score are 13.1 more points than the Gamecocks allow (63.1).
- When Mississippi State scores more than 63.1 points, it is 11-0.
Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Mississippi State performed better at home last year, posting 69.6 points per game, compared to 63.9 per game away from home.
- When playing at home, the Bulldogs allowed 5.7 fewer points per game (59.3) than when playing on the road (65).
- In terms of three-pointers, Mississippi State fared better when playing at home last year, sinking 5.5 three-pointers per game with a 26.7% three-point percentage, compared to 4.3 threes per game and a 24.3% three-point percentage away from home.
Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|North Texas
|W 72-54
|Cadence Bank Arena
|12/23/2023
|Rutgers
|W 70-60
|Prudential Center
|12/31/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|W 85-62
|Humphrey Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ South Carolina
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|1/10/2024
|Tennessee
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|Alabama
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
