A pair of streaking squads hit the court when the Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET. The Bulldogs are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Gamecocks, victors in five in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Mississippi State Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Gamecocks allow to opponents.

Mississippi State is 10-1 when it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 49th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gamecocks rank 161st.

The Bulldogs record 13.1 more points per game (76.2) than the Gamecocks give up (63.1).

Mississippi State has an 11-0 record when scoring more than 63.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Mississippi State posted 69.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 63.9 points per game in road games, a difference of 5.7 points per contest.

Defensively the Bulldogs played better at home last season, giving up 59.3 points per game, compared to 65 when playing on the road.

In terms of three-point shooting, Mississippi State performed better in home games last season, averaging 5.5 treys per game with a 26.7% three-point percentage, compared to 4.3 threes per game and a 24.3% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule