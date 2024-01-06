Two hot squads hit the court when the Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET. The Bulldogs are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Gamecocks, victors in five in a row.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: CBS

Mississippi State Stats Insights

This season, the Bulldogs have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.7% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Gamecocks' opponents have knocked down.

In games Mississippi State shoots better than 40.2% from the field, it is 10-1 overall.

The Bulldogs are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gamecocks sit at 161st.

The Bulldogs record 13.1 more points per game (76.2) than the Gamecocks give up (63.1).

Mississippi State has an 11-0 record when putting up more than 63.1 points.

Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Mississippi State posted 69.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 63.9 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 5.7 points per contest.

Defensively the Bulldogs were better in home games last year, ceding 59.3 points per game, compared to 65 in road games.

In terms of three-pointers, Mississippi State performed better when playing at home last season, sinking 5.5 treys per game with a 26.7% three-point percentage, compared to 4.3 threes per game and a 24.3% three-point percentage away from home.

Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule