The Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) will aim to continue a five-game win run when they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Gamecocks have also taken five games in a row.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
  • TV: CBS
How to Watch Other SEC Games

Mississippi State Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Gamecocks allow to opponents.
  • In games Mississippi State shoots better than 40.2% from the field, it is 10-1 overall.
  • The Gamecocks are the 161st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bulldogs sit at 49th.
  • The 76.2 points per game the Bulldogs average are 13.1 more points than the Gamecocks allow (63.1).
  • Mississippi State is 11-0 when scoring more than 63.1 points.

Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Mississippi State put up 69.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 63.9 points per game in road games, a difference of 5.7 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Bulldogs ceded 59.3 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 65.
  • In home games, Mississippi State made 1.2 more three-pointers per game (5.5) than on the road (4.3). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (26.7%) compared to away from home (24.3%).

Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 North Texas W 72-54 Cadence Bank Arena
12/23/2023 Rutgers W 70-60 Prudential Center
12/31/2023 Bethune-Cookman W 85-62 Humphrey Coliseum
1/6/2024 @ South Carolina - Colonial Life Arena
1/10/2024 Tennessee - Humphrey Coliseum
1/13/2024 Alabama - Humphrey Coliseum

