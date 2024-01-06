The Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) will aim to continue a five-game win run when they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Gamecocks have also taken five games in a row.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: CBS

Mississippi State Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Gamecocks allow to opponents.

In games Mississippi State shoots better than 40.2% from the field, it is 10-1 overall.

The Gamecocks are the 161st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bulldogs sit at 49th.

The 76.2 points per game the Bulldogs average are 13.1 more points than the Gamecocks allow (63.1).

Mississippi State is 11-0 when scoring more than 63.1 points.

Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Mississippi State put up 69.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 63.9 points per game in road games, a difference of 5.7 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs ceded 59.3 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 65.

In home games, Mississippi State made 1.2 more three-pointers per game (5.5) than on the road (4.3). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (26.7%) compared to away from home (24.3%).

