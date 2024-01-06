How to Watch Mississippi State vs. South Carolina on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:36 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) will aim to continue a five-game win run when they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Gamecocks have also taken five games in a row.
Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: CBS
Mississippi State Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Gamecocks allow to opponents.
- In games Mississippi State shoots better than 40.2% from the field, it is 10-1 overall.
- The Gamecocks are the 161st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bulldogs sit at 49th.
- The 76.2 points per game the Bulldogs average are 13.1 more points than the Gamecocks allow (63.1).
- Mississippi State is 11-0 when scoring more than 63.1 points.
Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Mississippi State put up 69.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 63.9 points per game in road games, a difference of 5.7 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Bulldogs ceded 59.3 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 65.
- In home games, Mississippi State made 1.2 more three-pointers per game (5.5) than on the road (4.3). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (26.7%) compared to away from home (24.3%).
Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|North Texas
|W 72-54
|Cadence Bank Arena
|12/23/2023
|Rutgers
|W 70-60
|Prudential Center
|12/31/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|W 85-62
|Humphrey Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ South Carolina
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|1/10/2024
|Tennessee
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|Alabama
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
