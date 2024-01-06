Two hot squads hit the court when the Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET. The Bulldogs are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Gamecocks, winners of five in a row.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: CBS

Mississippi State Stats Insights

The Bulldogs make 44.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).

In games Mississippi State shoots better than 40.2% from the field, it is 10-1 overall.

The Bulldogs are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gamecocks sit at 161st.

The Bulldogs average 76.2 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 63.1 the Gamecocks allow.

When Mississippi State totals more than 63.1 points, it is 11-0.

Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Mississippi State scored 5.7 more points per game (69.6) than it did on the road (63.9).

The Bulldogs gave up 59.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 65 on the road.

Looking at three-point shooting, Mississippi State fared better when playing at home last year, making 5.5 treys per game with a 26.7% three-point percentage, compared to 4.3 threes per game and a 24.3% three-point percentage in away games.

