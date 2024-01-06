Saturday's game that pits the Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) versus the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) at Colonial Life Arena is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-69 in favor of Mississippi State. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on January 6.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Colonial Life Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 70, South Carolina 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Mississippi State vs. South Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: Mississippi State (-0.8)

Mississippi State (-0.8) Computer Predicted Total: 138.7

South Carolina's record against the spread this season is 8-3-0, and Mississippi State's is 6-5-0. A total of four out of the Gamecocks' games this season have gone over the point total, and five of the Bulldogs' games have gone over. South Carolina is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its past 10 games, while Mississippi State has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Mississippi State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs' +176 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 76.2 points per game (160th in college basketball) while giving up 62.7 per outing (18th in college basketball).

Mississippi State prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 8.4 boards. It collects 40.2 rebounds per game (49th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.8.

Mississippi State knocks down 7.9 three-pointers per game (142nd in college basketball), 2.2 more than its opponents.

Mississippi State has committed 12.2 turnovers per game (221st in college basketball) while forcing 12.5 (147th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.