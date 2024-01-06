Will Mikey Eyssimont Score a Goal Against the Bruins on January 6?
Should you wager on Mikey Eyssimont to score a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Boston Bruins meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Mikey Eyssimont score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Eyssimont stats and insights
- In six of 39 games this season, Eyssimont has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Bruins this season in one game (six shots).
- Eyssimont has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 7.7% of them.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 98 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Eyssimont recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|12:54
|Away
|W 4-1
|1/2/2024
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:00
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/31/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|8:49
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:44
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|9:43
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|8:54
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|10:12
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|11:37
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:14
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|9:58
|Away
|W 7-4
Lightning vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
