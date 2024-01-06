When the Boston Bruins meet the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden on Saturday (starting at 7:00 PM ET), David Pastrnak and Nikita Kucherov should be among the top players to watch.

Lightning vs. Bruins Game Information

Lightning Players to Watch

Kucherov has recorded 27 goals (0.7 per game) and put up 37 assists (0.9 per game), averaging 4.3 shots per game and shooting 15.7%. This places him among the leaders for Tampa Bay with 64 total points (1.6 per game).

Brayden Point's 40 points this season, including 17 goals and 23 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Tampa Bay.

This season, Victor Hedman has scored six goals and contributed 33 assists for Tampa Bay, giving him a point total of 39.

In the crease, Tampa Bay's Andrei Vasilevskiy is 9-8-0 this season, amassing 434 saves and permitting 47 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .902 save percentage (35th in the league).

Bruins Players to Watch

One of Boston's leading offensive players this season is Pastrnak, with 53 points (23 goals, 30 assists) and an average ice time of 19:45 per game.

Brad Marchand is another important player for Boston, with 35 points (0.9 per game) -- scoring 15 goals and adding 20 assists.

Charlie Coyle has scored 13 goals and added 14 assists in 37 games for Boston.

Linus Ullmark (12-5-2) has a goals against average of 2.7 on the season. His .916% save percentage ranks 14th in the NHL.

Lightning vs. Bruins Stat Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 13th 3.27 Goals Scored 3.25 14th 5th 2.65 Goals Allowed 3.4 25th 17th 30.5 Shots 30.2 20th 25th 32 Shots Allowed 30.6 17th 5th 27.03% Power Play % 29.92% 3rd 3rd 85.51% Penalty Kill % 80.53% 14th

