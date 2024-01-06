How to Watch the Lightning vs. Bruins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Bruins (23-8-6) will host the Tampa Bay Lightning (19-16-5) on Saturday, with the Bruins coming off a loss and the Lightning off a victory.
You can watch the Bruins look to beat the Lightning on ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Lightning vs. Bruins Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|Bruins
|5-4 (F/OT) TB
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning concede 3.4 goals per game (136 in total), 29th in the NHL.
- The Lightning's 130 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them seventh in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Lightning have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Lightning have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that stretch.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|39
|27
|37
|64
|56
|33
|0%
|Brayden Point
|40
|17
|23
|40
|17
|14
|44.8%
|Victor Hedman
|38
|6
|33
|39
|32
|9
|-
|Steven Stamkos
|37
|16
|22
|38
|22
|7
|51.8%
|Brandon Hagel
|40
|11
|20
|31
|26
|15
|45%
Bruins Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in NHL play, conceding 98 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fifth.
- The Bruins rank 14th in the league with 121 goals scored (3.3 per game).
- In their past 10 games, the Bruins have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Bruins have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that time.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|37
|23
|30
|53
|36
|23
|28.6%
|Brad Marchand
|37
|15
|20
|35
|31
|21
|37.1%
|Charlie Coyle
|37
|13
|14
|27
|16
|20
|51%
|Charlie McAvoy
|29
|3
|24
|27
|22
|8
|-
|James van Riemsdyk
|35
|7
|17
|24
|6
|2
|45.5%
