Lightning vs. Bruins Injury Report Today - January 6
As they get ready to meet the Boston Bruins (23-8-6) on Saturday, January 6 at TD Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning (19-16-5) have three players currently listed on the injury report.
Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Haydn Fleury
|D
|Out
|Hand
|Erik Cernak
|D
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Mikhail Sergachev
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Boston Bruins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Milan Lucic
|LW
|Out
|Personal
|Derek Forbort
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Lightning vs. Bruins Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Arena: TD Garden
Lightning Season Insights
- With 130 goals (3.2 per game), the Lightning have the NHL's seventh-best offense.
- Tampa Bay gives up 3.4 goals per game (136 total), which ranks 29th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -6, they are 21st in the league.
Bruins Season Insights
- The Bruins rank 14th in the NHL with 121 goals scored (3.3 per game).
- Their goal differential (+23) makes them sixth-best in the league.
Lightning vs. Bruins Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-160)
|Lightning (+135)
|6
