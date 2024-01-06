As they get ready to meet the Boston Bruins (23-8-6) on Saturday, January 6 at TD Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning (19-16-5) have three players currently listed on the injury report.

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Haydn Fleury D Out Hand Erik Cernak D Questionable Upper Body Mikhail Sergachev D Out Lower Body

Boston Bruins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Milan Lucic LW Out Personal Derek Forbort D Out Undisclosed

Lightning vs. Bruins Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Arena: TD Garden

Lightning Season Insights

With 130 goals (3.2 per game), the Lightning have the NHL's seventh-best offense.

Tampa Bay gives up 3.4 goals per game (136 total), which ranks 29th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -6, they are 21st in the league.

Bruins Season Insights

The Bruins rank 14th in the NHL with 121 goals scored (3.3 per game).

Their goal differential (+23) makes them sixth-best in the league.

Lightning vs. Bruins Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-160) Lightning (+135) 6

