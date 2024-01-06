When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Jackson State be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

Want to bet on Jackson State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Jackson State ranks

Record SWAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 1-0 NR NR 67

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jackson State's best wins

In its best win of the season, which took place on November 25, Jackson State took down the St. John's Red Storm (No. 95 in the RPI) by a score of 60-56. The leading scorer against St. John's (NY) was Daphane White, who delivered 16 points with eight rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

63-54 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 183/RPI) on November 20

74-46 at home over Alcorn State (No. 274/RPI) on January 6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jackson State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-5 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 1-0

According to the RPI, Jackson State has five losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the fifth-most in the country.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Jackson State faces the second-hardest schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Tigers have three games remaining against teams above .500. They have 14 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Jackson St has 17 games remaining this season, including none against Top 25 teams.

Jackson State's next game

Matchup: Alabama State Hornets vs. Jackson State Tigers

Alabama State Hornets vs. Jackson State Tigers Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery, Alabama

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Jackson State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.